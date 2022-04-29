Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $194.25 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,736,203,288 coins and its circulating supply is 461,096,384 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

