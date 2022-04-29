Crust One Day Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006264 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00267693 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00265281 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

