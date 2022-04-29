Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CRCT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,774. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,470,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,499.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

