Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Cap Hits $810,076.79

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $810,076.79 and approximately $267.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.70 or 0.07246919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

