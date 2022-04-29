ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $453,675.56

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $453,675.56 and $27.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010269 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00221341 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

