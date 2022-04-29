Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.98% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Comcast stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

