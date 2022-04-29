CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.39. 8,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

