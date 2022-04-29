CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Volume Hits $13,729.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $10.63 million and $13,729.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008388 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,839,442 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

