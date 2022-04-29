Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.45-5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

