China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 65.8% in April

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About China YiBai United Guarantee International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China YiBai United Guarantee International (CBGH)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.