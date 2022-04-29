China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 65.8% in April

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

