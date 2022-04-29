Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $317.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

