ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 265,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

