Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Century Aluminum stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. 105,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.