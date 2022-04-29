Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of CE traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

