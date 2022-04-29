Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share.

COF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

