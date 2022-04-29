Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)
