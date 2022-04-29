Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.99. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$26.64 and a 12 month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.