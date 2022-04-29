Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$70.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.80. The company has a market cap of C$63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.92 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.12%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

