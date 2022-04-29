Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$70.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.80. The company has a market cap of C$63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.92 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.12%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.