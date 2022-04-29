CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 299,588 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $26.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CAE by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

