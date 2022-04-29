Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 1,763,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

