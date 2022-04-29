Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,695. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

