Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will post $258.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.01 million to $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 145,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,769. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

