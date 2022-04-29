Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $88,411,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $63,392,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

