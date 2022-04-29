Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. 1,904,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

