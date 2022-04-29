Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.15. 2,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,558. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

