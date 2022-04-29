Bread 24 Hour Volume Reaches $612,956.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $14.34 million and $612,956.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

