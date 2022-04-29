Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.72-12.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 308,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after buying an additional 273,082 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

