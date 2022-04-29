BMO Capital Markets Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.63. 8,334,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.76.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

