BMO Capital Markets Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.70.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$114.50. 87,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.32. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$97.76 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

