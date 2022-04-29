BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$23.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

PSYTF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

