Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will announce $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $354.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. 7,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

