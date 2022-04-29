Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

