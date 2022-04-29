BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFLGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,592. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

