BitForex Token (BF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $252,353.00

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $252,353.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.