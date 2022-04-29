BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,082.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $18,082.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00343168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00078046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00081202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,108,850,779 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

