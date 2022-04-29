BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $214.89 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $106.23 or 0.00267693 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $214.89 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006264 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00265281 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

