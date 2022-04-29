Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

ETR LHA opened at €7.15 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of €11.43 ($12.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

