Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $87.49. 19,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,802. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.