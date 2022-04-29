Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.88 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,852,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

