Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

