Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,475 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 1,505,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.