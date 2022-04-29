Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,753 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $38,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

KR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,360. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

