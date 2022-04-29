Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,068. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.19 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

