Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 474,634 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,004,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

