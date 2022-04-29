Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $35.16 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $224,193,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. 9,215,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $392.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

