Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $32.56 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $30.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.73. 100,758,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The company has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.