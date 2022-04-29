Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,340 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 285,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Blackbaud stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 255,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

