Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 75.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

