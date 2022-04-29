Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $58.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,317.80. 483,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,273. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,334.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

