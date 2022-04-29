Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,834 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Flex worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 3,035,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

